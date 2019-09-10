New
Walmart · 57 mins ago
Refurb TCL 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$208
pickup at Walmart

It's $52 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere, although it was $10 less ten days ago. Buy Now

  • Opt for in-store pickup to drop the price to $207.88.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Roku TV streaming
  • 3 HDMI inputs
