Walmart · 18 mins ago
Refurb TCL 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$208 $275
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $209.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $207.87. That's the lowest price for a refurb we could find by $67, although we saw this last week for $10 less at an 2-year low for a TV of its kind. Buy Now

  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Roku TV streaming
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 49S405
Refurbished LED 49" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV
