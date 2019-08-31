New
Walmart · 33 mins ago
Refurb TCL 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$198 $370
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and $82 underthe lowest price for a new unit today. (It's also a great price for a TV with these specs.) Buy Now

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Roku TV streaming
  • 3 HDMI inputs
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart TCL
Refurbished LED 49" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register