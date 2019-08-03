New
Walmart · 23 mins ago
Refurb TCL 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$198 $480
pickup at Walmart

Walmart continues to offer the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's tied with last week's mention as one of the cheapest 49" or 50" 4K TVs we've listed in nearly two years. (It's the lowest price for a refurb now by $77.) Buy Now

  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Roku TV streaming
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 49S405
