Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb TCL 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$192 $300
free shipping

Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $194.44. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $192.48. That's $58 under our May mention of a new one and $108 less than a new one today. Buy Now

  • A 90-day limited warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Roku TV streaming
  • 3 HDMI inputs
