Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $329.99. Coupon code "XP50" cuts that to $279.99. Plus you'll bag $5.58 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $6 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $56.) Buy Now