Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $194.44 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $81 and the cheapest 49" or 50" 4K TV we've listed in nearly two years. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Roku Smart Television for $218 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as both the lowest price we could find and best deal we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and $22 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Vizio 65" LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Television for $998 with free shipping. That's $251 under our mention from a few days ago (although that included a $100 Dell gift card) and the lowest price we could find now by $251. Buy Now
Pingbingding via Amazon offers its Pingbingding Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $54.97. Coupon code "DCICER8J" cuts that to $41.23. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $16.46. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
