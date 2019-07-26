New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb TCL 49" 120Hz 2160p Roku Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$194 $275
free shipping

Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $194.44 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $81 and the cheapest 49" or 50" 4K TV we've listed in nearly two years. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies but it's unclear who covers it
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Roku TV streaming
  • 3 HDMI inputs
