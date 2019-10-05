New
Walmart · 17 mins ago
Refurb TCL 43" Roku Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$185... or less $250
free shipping

That's $45 less than you'd pay for a new one and tied with the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart

  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to drop the price to $180.41.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • USB 2.0 port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 43S425
