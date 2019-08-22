Personalize your DealNews Experience
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $189. In-cart that falls to $160.65. With free shipping, that's $57 under our July mention of a new one and $57 less than the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $448 with free shipping. That's $30 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $52.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Roku Smart Television for $218 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $209.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $207.87. That's the lowest price for a refurb we could find by $67, although we saw this last week for $10 less at an 2-year low for a TV of its kind. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $349.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $346.46. That's $3 under last week's mention, $153 under buying new, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Vanns Same Day Shipping via Amazon offers the Samsung 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,089.85 with free shipping. That's $208 under our March mention (which included a $300 Dell gift card) and the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10, although most merchants charge closer to $1,200.) Buy Now
HoHoSbDirect via Amazon offers the Hohosb Indoor 120-Mile Digital TV Antenna for $20.99. Coupon code "Hohosb99" drops that to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 28" 720p LED LCD HD Roku Smart TV for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under the best price we could find for a new unit and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
