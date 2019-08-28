Personalize your DealNews Experience
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the refurbished TCL 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for $149.80. Coupon code "XP19" cuts the price to $130.80. With free shipping, that's $49 under the lowest price we could find for a new model and is the second cheapest 40" Smart TV we've ever seen. (We've only seen one for less in-store at Target on Black Friday.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $448 with free shipping. That's $30 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $52.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Roku Smart Television for $218 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $209.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $207.87. That's the lowest price for a refurb we could find by $67, although we saw this last week for $10 less at an 2-year low for a TV of its kind. Buy Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $189. In-cart that falls to $160.65. With free shipping, that's $57 under our July mention of a new one and $57 less than the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Vanns Same Day Shipping via Amazon offers the Samsung 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,089.85 with free shipping. That's $208 under our March mention (which included a $300 Dell gift card) and the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10, although most merchants charge closer to $1,200.) Buy Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HoHoSbDirect via Amazon offers the Hohosb Indoor 120-Mile Digital TV Antenna for $20.99. Coupon code "Hohosb99" drops that to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $349.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $346.46. That's $3 under last week's mention, $153 under buying new, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 28" 720p LED LCD HD Roku Smart TV for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under the best price we could find for a new unit and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
