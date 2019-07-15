New
Refurb TCL 32" 720p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$88 $138
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the TCL 32" 720p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for $109.99. In-cart that drops to $87.99. With free shipping, that's $30 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $30 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
Features
  • 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 32S321
  • Expires 7/15/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
