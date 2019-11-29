Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb TCL 32" 720p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$79 $138
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen for this TV, and $51 under the best deal we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Discount applies in-cart.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
  • Built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 32S321
