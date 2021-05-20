Swagtron EB5 Electric Bike for $450
Swagtron · 25 mins ago
Refurb Swagtron EB5 Electric Bike
$450 $500
free shipping

That's $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Swagtron

  • A 90-day Swagtron warranty applies.
  • Available in White or Black.
Features
  • 4 to 5-hour charging time
  • 15.5-mile range per charge
  • power assist
