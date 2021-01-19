New
UntilGone · 18 mins ago
Refurb Sony iPhone/iPod Portable Speaker Dock
$35 $40
free shipping

Coupon code "174121" drops it to $80 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 2W stereo speakers
  • 3.5mm auxiliary line-in
  • can run up to 10 hours on 4 AAA batteries
  • charges iPod & iPhone
  • remote commander
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "174121"
  • Expires 2/19/2021
    Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPhone Accessories UntilGone Sony Electronics
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register