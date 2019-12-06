Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Sony XB22 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$27 $32
free shipping

That's $3 under our September refurb mention and $31 less than you'd pay for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • The price drops in-cart.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • waterproof and dustproof IP67 design
  • up to 12 hours of battery life
  • connects with additional speakers (up to 100) via Wireless Party Chain
  • in Blue
  • Model: SRSXB22/L
