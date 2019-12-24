Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 12 mins ago
Refurb Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
$55 $200
free shipping

Tips
  • Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
  • A 90-day Secondipity warranty applies.
Features
  • Up to 35 hours of music per charge
  • Selectable active noise cancellation
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • Microphone & on-board controls
  • 40mm dynamic drivers
  • Bluetooth 4.1
Details
Comments
  • Published 12 min ago
