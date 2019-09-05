Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That's tied with last week's mention and $73 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now
Cellfeee via eBay offers the open-box Sony WI-C300 Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in Black for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $28 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now
Lasdolod Store via Amazon offers its Lasdolod Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds for $29.99. Coupon code "50TRIGOD" drops the price to $14.99. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Uniojo via Amazon offers its Uniojo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99. Coupon code "AY7A3522" drops that to $20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week at $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with our August mention, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Callaway via eBay takes up to 70% off new and used golf clubs and sets. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sony WiFi Streaming Blu-ray Player for an in-cart price of $62 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sony USB Stereo Turntable for an in-cart price of $78 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $364.69. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $309.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under last week's mention, the best outright price we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $529.99 with free shipping. That's $195 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (For further comparison, it's $168 under last week's mention of a new unit.) Buy Now
