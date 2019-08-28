New
Refurb Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
$55 $230
free shipping

Secondipity via eBay offers the refurbished Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones in Black or Grey for $54.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now

  • A 90-day warranty is included, although it's not clear who backs it
  • 40mm dynamic drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • selectable active noise cancellation
  • microphone & on-board controls
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • up to 35 hours of music per charge
  • Model: WH-CH700N
