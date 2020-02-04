Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
$54 $100
free shipping

That's $46 less than you'd pay for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Evergreen Point via eBay
  • A 90-day warranty applies.
Features
  • Up to 35 hours of music per charge
  • Selectable active noise cancellation
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • Microphone & on-board controls
  • 40mm dynamic drivers
  • Bluetooth 4.1
