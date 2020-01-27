Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
$50 $230
free shipping

That's at least $8 less than a refurb costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
  • A 90-day Secondipity warranty applies.
Features
  • Up to 35 hours of music per charge
  • Selectable active noise cancellation
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • Microphone & on-board controls
  • 40mm dynamic drivers
  • Bluetooth 4.1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Sony Electronics
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register