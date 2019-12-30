Open Offer in New Tab
New
eBay
Refurb Sony Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$68 $200
free shipping

That's $80 less than a new model and the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" bags this price.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • in Blue
  • Model: SRS-XB40
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/30/2019
