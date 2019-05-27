Today only, A4C offers the refurbished Sony Sport True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbud Headphones in Black for $39.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and $138 under the best price we could find for them new. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 90-day A4C warranty applies.
Features
  • IPX4 splash-proof rating
  • charging case
  • up to 9 hours of playback per full charge