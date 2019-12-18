Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Sony SRS-XB32/LC Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$50 $129
free shipping

That's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • offered by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • 90-day VIP Outlet warranty
Features
  • water- and dust-proof
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Sony Electronics
Bluetooth Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register