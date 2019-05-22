Ending today, VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $338.63. In cart, that drops to $287.84. With free shipping, that's $51 under last week's mention of a new unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $112 less than most stores charge for a new unit.)

Note: A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.