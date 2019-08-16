Personalize your DealNews Experience
Secondipity via eBay offers the refurbished Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $199.99 with free shipping, that's tied with our June mention as the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $98 under the best price we could find for a new pair.) Buy Now
Jabra via eBay offers its refurbished Jabra Elite 65e Bluetooth Headphones in Titanium Black or Copper Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Harmon Kardon offers its Harman Kardon Soho Premium Bluetooth Headphones in Black for $249.95. Coupon code "ALLSTARNOW" cuts that to $69.95. With free shipping, that's $180 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Bluedio via eBay offers its Bluedio Hi Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find from a US seller. Buy Now
HiTrends via Amazon offers the HiTrends Noise Cancelling Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds in Black for $39.99. Coupon code "505CKHWF" drops the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Tekdeals offers the refurbished mid-2010 Apple MacBook Pro Unibody Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $264.95 with free shipping. That's $33 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the deal for a refurb now by $5.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,498 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $400. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony Bravia X800G 48.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television, bundled with a $175 Dell gift card for $698 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $175. Buy Now
