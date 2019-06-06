New
$200 $350
free shipping
Secondipity via eBay offers the refurbished Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $199.99 with free shipping, that's $30 below our March refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $98 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair.) Buy Now
- A 90-day Sony warranty applies.
- Google Assistant
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- up to 30 hours of playback
- HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
- 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
- Model: WH-1000XM3
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$140 $159
free shipping
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $19 today. Buy Now
Tips
- it's marked as out of stock but can still be purchased at this price
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Amazon · 1 wk ago
AmazonBasics Headphones
up to 56% off
Amazon takes up to 56% off a selection of AmazonBasics Headphones for kids and adults, with prices starting at $7.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
eBay · 17 hrs ago
Bluedio T4S Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones
$20 $53
free shipping
Bluedio via eBay offers its Bluedio T4S Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones in
Black or Red for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 57mm drivers
- 15Hz to 25kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth 4.2 with 33-foot range
- 16-hour run time
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $4
Aikon via Amazon offers its Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack for $11.98. Coupon code "7NPIX6TQ" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. These earbuds are magnetic with a built-in microphone and come with a zippered case.
eBay · 6 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 3 days ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
BuyDig · 1 mo ago
Sony Alpha a7 II Mirrorless Camera Bundle
$998
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by at least $83
BuyDig offers the Sony Alpha a7 II 24.3-Megapixel Digital Mirrorless Camera Bundle for $998 with free shipping. That's tied with our November mention of as similar bundle and at least $83 less than you could expect to pay for such a bundle elsewhere. (Most retailers charge this price for the camera and lens alone.) The bundle includes:
- Sony Alpha a7II Mirrorless Digital Camera Body
- Sony FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS Lens
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme UHS-I SD Memory Card
- 2 replacement camera batteries (3 included total)
- Deco Gear Camera Sling Backpack
- 12" Spider Compact Tripod & other accessories
Dell Home · 6 days ago
Sony 75" 4K HDR LED Smart TV
$1,798 w/ $400 Dell GC $1,998
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Sony 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,798 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $400. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 and HLG support
- Android TV with built-in Chromecast (with access to YouTube, Netflix, Hulu Plus, more)
- voice control
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.1, and ethernet
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
Dell Small Business · 2 days ago
Sony 43" 4K HDR LED Smart TV
$598 w/ $150 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $598 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $150. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 and HLG support
- Android TV with built-in Chromecast (with access to YouTube, Netflix, Hulu Plus, more)
- voice search
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model no. XBR-43X800G
Dell Small Business · 4 wks ago
Sony 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,998 w/ $450 Dell GC $2,498
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Android Television with a $450 Dell Gift Card for $1,998 with free shipping. Factoring in the gift card, that's $101 under our March mention, the best price we've seen, and the lowest price we could find today by $450. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- 802.11n wireless
- Android TV (with access to YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, more)
- three USB, four HDMI
