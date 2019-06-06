New
eBay · 18 mins ago
Refurb Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$200 $350
free shipping
Secondipity via eBay offers the refurbished Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $199.99 with free shipping, that's $30 below our March refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $98 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair.) Buy Now
Tips
  • A 90-day Sony warranty applies.
Features
  • Google Assistant
  • active noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
  • up to 30 hours of playback
  • HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
  • 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
  • Model: WH-1000XM3
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Sony Electronics
Refurbished Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register