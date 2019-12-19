Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$180 $350
free shipping

That's $18 under our mention from a few days ago and the lowest price we've seen (it's $78 under the best price we could find for these in new condition). Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
  • available in Silver or Black
  • Google Assistant
  • active noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
  • up to 30 hours of playback per full charge
  • HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
  • 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
  • Model: WH1000XM3
