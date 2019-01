1.57" drivers

up to 40kHz frequency response

Bluetooth 4.1

active noise cancellation

Secondipity via Rakuten offers the refurbished Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones in Black forwith. Plus, you'll bag $44.85 in Rakuten Super Points . Assuming you'll use the points, that's $93 under our mention of a new pair from three weeks ago (although that came with a stand) and $93 less than a new pair today. Deal ends January 24. Features include:No warranty information is provided. You must be signed into your Rakuten account to get the points.