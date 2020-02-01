Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Sony Extra Bass Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$75 $250
free shipping

That's a whopping $107 less than we could find elsewhere and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
  • A 90-day Secondipity warranty applies.
Features
  • up to 30 hours battery life
  • touch sensor controls
  • Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
  • Model: WH-XB900N
