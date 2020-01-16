Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones
$28 $80
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurbished unit by a buck and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" to drop it to $23.79.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • microphone for hands-free calling
  • 30mm drivers
  • NFC pairing
  • up to 30 hours of battery life
  • Model: MDRXB650BT/B
