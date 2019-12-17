Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones
$28 $80
free shipping

That's $27 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Prder by 1pm ET today for delivery by December 20.
  • Microphone
  • Closed cup
  • 30mm drivers
  • Model: MDRXB650BT/B
