eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones
$24 $28
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $31 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • The price drops to $23.79 in cart.
  • A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty is provided.
  • Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
Features
  • hands-free calling
  • up to 30 hours of battery life
  • NFC pairing
  • Model: MDRXB650BT/B
  • Expires 12/23/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
