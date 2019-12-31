Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 42 mins ago
Refurb Sony 65" 4K UHD HDR Smart UHD TV
$650 $1,199
free shipping

It's $280 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Apply coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to drop the price to $650.
  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR support
  • Buetooth 4.2
  • Built-in Chromecast
  • 4 HDMI ports; USB
  • Model: XBR65X850G/C
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
