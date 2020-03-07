Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 36 mins ago
Refurb Sony 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$560 $828
free shipping

That's $90 under our December mention of a refurb and $268 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Walmart

  • No warranty info is provided.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR support
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Built-in Chromecast
  • 4 HDMI ports; USB
  • Model: XBR65X850G/C
