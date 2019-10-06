New
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Refurb Sony 48.5" 4K Flat LED UHD Smart Television
$400 $500
free shipping

It's the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition and $100 under the best price we could find for a refurb today. Buy Now at Walmart

  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • edge-lit LED backlighting
  • Smart TV apps (Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Android games, etc.)
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: XBR-49X800E
