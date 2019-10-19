New
Walmart · 31 mins ago
Refurb Sony 43" 4K HDR UHD Smart TV
$356
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • A 1-year warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
  • Choose in-store pickup to drop the price to $356.35. (You can get free shipping if you pay $359.99.)
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Google Cast
  • Smart TV apps (Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, Netflix, more)
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • USB
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: XBR43X800E
Buy from Walmart
