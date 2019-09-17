New
Daily Steals · 45 mins ago
Refurb Sony 300W 2.1-Channel Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer
$150
free shipping

That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • a 30-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
  • 3 HDMI in/1 out ports
  • Bluetooth & NFC connection
↑ less
Buy from Daily Steals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Speakers Daily Steals Sony Electronics
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register