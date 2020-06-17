Sonos · 9 mins ago
$99 $209
free shipping
That's $110 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Sonos
Features
- 100Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 802.11g wireless & Ethernet
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa for voice control
- wall-mount compatibility
- audio streaming via the Sonos Controller mobile app
Details
Comments
-
Published 15 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
JBL · 1 wk ago
JBL Father's Day Sale
up to 70% off
free shipping
Over 20 items are on sale – wireless earphones start at $14.95, while portable speakers start at $49.95 Shop Now at JBL
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Deco Gear LED True Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Pair
$40 $100
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Sold by Beach Camera via Walmart.
Features
- two 5W speakers
- waterproof housing
- magnetic bases
Tanga · 1 wk ago
Premium Bluetooth Portable Speaker
$8 $10
free shipping
That's a savings of $31 off list.
Update: The price has dropped to $7.99. Buy Now at Tanga
Tips
- Available in Black (pictured), Rose Gold, Gold, or Red.
Features
- LED lights
- high capacity lithium battery
eBay · 1 mo ago
Rockville RPB21 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$24 $99
free shipping
That's $75 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay
- Amazon charges the same.
Features
- built-in mic
- built-in rubber anti-vibration feet
- dual 2” drivers
- Model: RPB21
3 comments
pmurray63
Kind of implied by the description, but yes, it would be nice if DealNews explicitly said that, along with who's selling it (Sonos themselves).
Sign In or Register