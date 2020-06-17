Sonos · 9 mins ago
Refurb Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker
$99 $209
free shipping

That's $110 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Sonos

Features
  • 100Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 802.11g wireless & Ethernet
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa for voice control
  • wall-mount compatibility
  • audio streaming via the Sonos Controller mobile app
3 comments
bigpike
these are going for cheap because of the new ones sonos released.
6 hr 49 min ago
pmurray63
Kind of implied by the description, but yes, it would be nice if DealNews explicitly said that, along with who's selling it (Sonos themselves).
13 hr 56 min ago
Clementschr
refurbished
14 hr 23 min ago