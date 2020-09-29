New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Refurb Snow Joe Ion Pro Cordless Snow Blower
$189 $319
free shipping

That's $75 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 90-day Snow Joe warranty applies.
Features
  • 3-watt LED headlight
  • 180° auto-rotate directional chute
  • up to 65 minutes of run-time per charge
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Snow Joe
Popularity: 4/5 Winter Ready
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register