That's $5 under the lowest price we could find by a refurb. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day Snow Joe warranty applies.
- 8.5-amp motor
- clears up to 9 tons of snow per hour
- throws snow up to 20 feet and cuts a 10" x 6" path
-
Expires 12/28/2021
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
This is $6 less than Walmart's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Red or Blue.
- 18” polypropylene impact-resistant blade
- spring-assisted handle
- Model: SJ-SHLV01
It's a buck under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best shipped price we could find today by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- suitable for yard of sizes up to 1/2 acre
- mulching, rear bagging, or side discharge capabilities
- 20" steel deck
- 7-position single lever height adjuster
- Model: KMP 2040-06
That's an $18 overnight drop and easily the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- kills and repels mosquitoes, biting files, and flying insects for up to 6 hours
- Model: 190095
Save on a variety of certified refurbished tools from Worx, Sun Joe, Husqvarna, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Snow Joe 22" 15A Electric Snow Blower for $129 ($40 under the best price we could find for a new one).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Apply coupon code "DNEWS5171021" to drop it to $12.99. That's a $7 low. Buy Now at UntilGone
- individual laser control
- motion activated
- Model: EL0025
That's $2 under our mention from last month, and nearly 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-abrasive foam head
- four led lights w/ emergency blinker function
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Blue.
- 18" foam head
- 33" to 52" telescoping handle
- LED lights
- Model: SJBLZD-LED
Sign In or Register