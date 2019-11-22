Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Snow Joe Cordless Snow Blower
$160 $380
free shipping

That's $5 under last November's mention and is $82 less than a new model costs. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Snow Joe Factory Outlet via eBay
  • A 90-day Snow Joe warranty applies.
Features
  • It cuts an 18" wide x 8" deep path
  • features a 180° auto-rotate directional chute
  • 3-watt LED headlight
  • up to 65 minutes of run-time per charge.
