Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's $2 under our refurb mention from a month ago and tied as the best deal we've seen. (It's $96 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Harman Kardon via eBay offers the refurbished JBL Link 10 Smart Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May refurb mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $110 less than what you'd pay for it new.) Buy Now
AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Anker Soundcore Motion B 12-watt Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $19.99. Clip the $2 off coupon on the product page to drop that to $17.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 under our mention from last December and $12 less than you'd pay at another Anker storefront. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Margaritaville Bluetooth LED Flame Tiki-Torch Speaker with 3-Foot Pole for $30.49. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $25.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Soundbest via Amazon offers the Oraolo 24-watt Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $45.99. Clip the $6 off coupon on the product page and apply code "E625PRQS" to cut the price to $26.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $20 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Walmart continues to discount a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbell Pairs with prices starting from $3.79. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Vizio M-Series Quantum 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $629. (Non-members pay a $72.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $104. Shop Now
Woot via Amazon offers the VIZIO SS2520-C6 2.0 TV Sound Stand in Black for $76.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $73.
Update: The price has dropped to $74.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Vizio M-Series Quantum 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $749.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's $79 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $200. Buy Now
Sign In or Register