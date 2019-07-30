- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
MorningSave offers the Monster SuperStar S200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $61.
Update: Shipping is now $7.99. Buy Now
Mifaso via Amazon offers the Bugani 40-watt Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker for $69.99. Coupon code "LA3I6LN9" drops that to $48.99. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it $2 less in June. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the brown-box Logitech Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $89.99. Coupon code "MBOOM" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention of a factory-sealed unit from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $13 less than the best deal for a new unit elsewhere.) Buy Now
For Prime members only, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Blue for $15.99 with free shipping. That's $4 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in March. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $138.53 with free shipping. That's $55 under last week's mention, $261 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $80 less than the best we could find for a refurb today (this one is new) and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio 75" 4K Ultra HD HDR Flat LED Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $1,329.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $319.99 with free shipping. That's $158 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it was $20 less in June.) Buy Now
