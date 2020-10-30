New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Skullcandy Set In-Ear Sport Earbuds 2-Pack
$9
free shipping

That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for two new pairs elsewhere, although you'd pay at least $23 per pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
  • Sold by Great Value Site via eBay.
  • In like-new condition.
  • 9mm drivers
  • in-line microphone
  • Published 1 hr ago
