Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Skil 7.25" Sidewinder Magnesium Circular Saw
$60 $75
free shipping

That's at least $30 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "POWER" to cut it to $59.99.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
Features
  • dual-field motor
  • includes a 7.25" 24-tooth carbide tipped blade
  • Model: SPT67WM-22
  • Code "POWER"
  • Expires in 8 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools eBay Skil
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
