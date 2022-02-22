Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this deal. You'll pay at least $500 elsewhere for this machine. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- The eBay description is for a "used" item, but the Electronic Express information lists it as a refurb.
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- over 600 stitch applications, plus letters
- stitch sequencing with memory
- 13 one-step buttonhole styles
- stitch selector with stitch style/width/length preview
Clip the $42 off on page coupon and apply code "YEHPGYOP" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LQC US via Amazon.
- Sizes LU2-4-LF and LU2-4-SF drop to $199.99 after the same code.
- 7.1" x 7.1" engraving area
- 32-bit MCU
- Model: LU2-2
That's a savings of $3 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by A & H Supply via Amazon.
- #10, #11A, and #15 blade sizes
- push button blade retraction
- ruler in inches and millimeters on the end of handle
- Model: PB-NS3-MIX
It's $6 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 128 pages
- 63 paintings from Thomas Kinkade's Disney Dreams Collection
It's $76 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 22.05" x 13. 23" x 30.20"
- removable canvas drawer
- folding side-table creates extended space
- long compartments for wrapping paper and three dowels for Hanging ribbon
- Model: CRT-06343
You'll drop the price by an extra $40 with coupon code "VDAYADIDAS40". This is a great deal as adidas is still charging the list price of $220 for it through its main store. Buy Now at eBay
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this deal. That's $673 off the original price when new and the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition with any carrier. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate applies.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core CPU
- 6.1" 1440x3120 HDR touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- dual 16MP rear-facing cameras w/ 4K video at 30fps
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: LM-G710VM
That's a $5 drop since last month and the best price we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at eBay
- Matte Redline frame w/ Prizm Black lenses
- Model: OO9013-I255
