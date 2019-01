front-loading bobbin with auto-winding

23 built-in stitches

reverse operation

free arm design

stitch width and length adjustment

snap on presser feet

Nobodylower via eBay offers the refurbished Singer 23-Stitch 4-Step Buttonhole Sewing Machine forwith. That's $34 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Features include:Note: A warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it. However, the seller does offer a 60-day return policy.