Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 55 mins ago
Refurb Singer 2277 Sewing Machine
$80 $130
free shipping

That's $26 less than we can find for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by nobodylower via eBay.
  • A 1-year Nobody Lower warranty applies.
Features
  • 23 built-in stitches
  • snap-on presser feet
  • automatic needle threader
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Appliances eBay Singer Sewing Co.
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register