Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Sienna Luna Steam Cleaner Mop for $59.95. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to. Plus, you'll receive $4.70 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the points, and with free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $6. It features sonic micro pulse vibration, an LED headlight, three levels of steam, and two eco microfiber pads.Note: No warranty information is provided. Also, the coupon can be used once per account, and you must be signed in to use it.