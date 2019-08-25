New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Sharp 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$237 $320
free shipping

VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Sharp 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $279. That drops to $237.15 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $83 below our mention of a new one from last December and $736 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • WiFi
  • streaming apps (including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, more)
  • 3 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/25/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay Sharp
Refurbished LED 55" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register